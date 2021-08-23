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BEAUTIFUL 18yr old girl DEAD after AstraZeneca Vaccine....don't forget it is RARE, RARE, RARE (MIRRORED)
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3033 views • August 23, 2021
BEAUTIFUL 18yr old girl DEAD after AstraZeneca Vaccine....don't forget it is RARE, RARE, RARE (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/fd337106-b5cd-40a3-89cf-ebbbb4d7aa9c
The stupid MSM keep on repeating RARE, RARE, RARE even though hundreds of thousands of people have died after the AZ vaccine. They are all complicit on this SCAMDEMIC and need to be hung from the nearest lamp posts when the time comes. Turds.
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/fd337106-b5cd-40a3-89cf-ebbbb4d7aa9c
The stupid MSM keep on repeating RARE, RARE, RARE even though hundreds of thousands of people have died after the AZ vaccine. They are all complicit on this SCAMDEMIC and need to be hung from the nearest lamp posts when the time comes. Turds.
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