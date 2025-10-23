BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Freedom Under Fire: Exposing Washington’s Political Failures, Tax Hikes, and Government Overreach
Rebel Radio Behind the Wire
Rebel Radio Behind the Wire
5 followers
0
5 views • 1 day ago

The official podcast of the WA 3%

In this hard-hitting episode of Behind the Wire, radio host Robert Burwell takes aim at Washington State’s growing political dysfunction. From the steep hike in outdoor access fees to Seattle’s executive orders defying federal law, Burwell argues the state’s leadership is trampling on taxpayers, public safety, and common sense. He also breaks down a Supreme Court showdown over illegal licensing practices that could cost citizens millions. It’s a blunt, unapologetic look at how government overreach and liberal policies are eroding freedom and accountability across the state.


#BehindTheWire #RebelRadio #FreedomUnderFire #GovernmentOverreach #TaxHikes #PatriotRadio #LibertyFirst #AccountabilityNow #SeattlePolitics #WAState

Keywords
libertytaximmigration enforcementtax hikesaccountabilitypublic safetypolitical corruptionpatriot radiogovernment overreachconservative commentarywashington newsbehind the wirerebel radiowashington state politicsfreedom under fireseattle executive ordersstate mismanagementcourt lawsuitillegal licensing
