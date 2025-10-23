Freedom Under Fire: Exposing Washington’s Political Failures, Tax Hikes, and Government Overreach

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The official podcast of the WA 3%
In this hard-hitting episode of Behind the Wire, radio host Robert Burwell takes aim at Washington State’s growing political dysfunction. From the steep hike in outdoor access fees to Seattle’s executive orders defying federal law, Burwell argues the state’s leadership is trampling on taxpayers, public safety, and common sense. He also breaks down a Supreme Court showdown over illegal licensing practices that could cost citizens millions. It’s a blunt, unapologetic look at how government overreach and liberal policies are eroding freedom and accountability across the state.
