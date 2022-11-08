Arcview offers a few different cannabis investment options across a diverse set of alternative asset classes including private placements, private funds, and even crowdfunding.
The Green Rush is a 2-hour weekly live cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media every Friday from 4PM EST to 6PM EST. The show discusses news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.
This Week's topic: Investing in Cannabis
Guests:
Scott Delgado, Managing Director, Capital Markets at Beech Hill Securities, Inc.
Sarah Falvo, Managing Director of Business Development, Arcview Consulting
Siebo Shen, Transformation Coach, Seibo Knows
https://youtu.be/_nJAGyQX5Vc
