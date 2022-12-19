Twitter Files Prove the FBI 100% Rigged the Election -- Trump was Robbed

There is no doubt that the FBI rigged the 2020 election, and the proof is in the new Twitter files released by Michael Shellenberger. The FBI had the laptop since 2019, and primed y'all Roth of Twitter and other social media companies that a massive Russian disinformation dump was coming.They won hundred percent had the ability to determine that the hunter Biden laptop was real over the course of nearly a year of having possession of it, and went out of their way to make it seem like it was a lie, under the mirror that they were not interfering with the election which is clearly false.

