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Trump urges America to get their Vaccines
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652 views • May 02, 2021
Why not, he hired three Roman Catholic Jesuits to sit on his Corona Task force, Anthony Fauci, Brett P. Giroir, and Robert Ray Refield, Jr
not forgetting Roman Catholic Jesuit, Pope Francis, the first Jesuit Pope, who wants everybody to have Universal Vaccines
not forgetting Roman Catholic Jesuit, Pope Francis, the first Jesuit Pope, who wants everybody to have Universal Vaccines
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