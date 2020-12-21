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The Nurse & Her Demise
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136 views • December 21, 2020
Owen Shroyer. 45-second clip from "Full Show: Nurse Faints Immediately After Receiving COVID Vaccine" (dated 18Dec20). I've never seen a person clap for their own destruction as seen in this video. Interesting! The nurse in the video died. April 9, 2021: no one has seen this nurse. Although, they've showed someone dressed from head to foot in a ski outfit with dark goggles; she's most likely dead. Yet, they keep her dream alive.
"JANUARY 1, 2021 12:36 AM UPDATED 8 DAYS AGO
Nurse who fainted after COVID-19 vaccine did not die
By Reuters Staff"
The internet is loaded with disinformation; up to 99-percent untruths, it seems like. For now, I'll go with what Reuters is stating that she's alive and working again.
"JANUARY 1, 2021 12:36 AM UPDATED 8 DAYS AGO
Nurse who fainted after COVID-19 vaccine did not die
By Reuters Staff"
The internet is loaded with disinformation; up to 99-percent untruths, it seems like. For now, I'll go with what Reuters is stating that she's alive and working again.
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