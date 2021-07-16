AZ & GA will be Trump Victories. Bernie Kerik with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First

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Sebastian and former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik react to the explosive new evidence of voter fraud in the swing states of Arizona and Georgia, which Bernie says will ultimately prove that President Donald Trump really did win those states.
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See also:
Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger Tries to Throw His Fulton County Election Team Under the Bus – Former NYPD Chief Bernie Kerik Puts Him In His Place
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/georgia-secretary-state-raffensperger-tries-throw-fulton-county-election-team-bus-former-nypd-chief-bernie-kerik-puts-place/?ff_source=Email&;ff_medium=the-gateway-pundit&ff_campaign=dailypm&ff_content=daily