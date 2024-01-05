YOUR TRUE IDENTITY IN MESSIAH HAS BEEN HIDDEN FROM YOU: You've been deceived

Wake up, grow some patience and watch this to the end like your life depends on it.
There is neither Jew, Greek or Gentile, male female or bond. WE ALL have
been lied to, Jews are grafted out for unbelief, therefore we are
grafted into the olive tree & become 'the House of Israel'. A FULL
STUDY of ALL scripture proves Christianity (Rome) is opposed to 'the
way' found after the day of Pentecost at the book of Acts and into the
Epistles (letters) that are written to us, Jacob-Israel, the (seed)
inheritors of Abraham's promises (covenant). We are the scattered 12
tribes of Israel found in James 1:1, awaiting to be gathered in the last
day! Start learning this truth, or be destroyed in the time of the end.
