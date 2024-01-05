YOUR TRUE IDENTITY IN MESSIAH HAS BEEN HIDDEN FROM YOU: You've been deceived

Wake up, grow some patience and watch this to the end like your life depends on it. There is neither Jew, Greek or Gentile, male female or bond. WE ALL have been lied to, Jews are grafted out for unbelief, therefore we are grafted into the olive tree & become 'the House of Israel'. A FULL STUDY of ALL scripture proves Christianity (Rome) is opposed to 'the way' found after the day of Pentecost at the book of Acts and into the Epistles (letters) that are written to us, Jacob-Israel, the (seed) inheritors of Abraham's promises (covenant). We are the scattered 12 tribes of Israel found in James 1:1, awaiting to be gathered in the last day! Start learning this truth, or be destroyed in the time of the end.

