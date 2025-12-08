BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THIS Will SHOCK YOU!
Life on the Narrow Road
Life on the Narrow Road
3 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
158 views • 19 hours ago

End Times Prophecy | Nephilim | Seed of the Serpent | Days of Noah | Genesis 6 | Great Deception | Last Days. Are we living in the final days before Jesus returns? In this explosive video, I explore a controversial theory that challenges mainstream theology — one that could rewrite how we understand the Fall of Man, the origin of the Nephilim, and the spiritual war raging since the Garden of Eden.

Website: www.timeisrunningoutthebook.com

📖 Could it be that Satan had sex with Eve, resulting in the birth of Cain, the first Nephilim?

What does the Bible really say about the seed of the serpent in Genesis 3:15?

And how does this connect to the Great Deception, the rise of AI, and the prophecies of Daniel, Revelation, and the Book of Enoch?

🔥 In a time where knowledge is increasing (Daniel 12:4) and false doctrines are everywhere, it’s more important than ever to go back to the Word of God and examine what may have been hidden in plain sight. This isn’t wild speculation — it’s an invitation to dig deeper.

👁‍🗨 Topics Covered in This Video:

The theory of Eve’s encounter with the serpent

The Nephilim bloodline and Cain’s possible origin

The Days of Noah and how they mirror our time

The return of the fallen angels

The coming deception that could fool even the elect

How this ties into AI, transhumanism, and modern prophecy

📚 Scripture References:

Genesis 3 | Genesis 6 | 1 John 3:12 | Jude 1 | Matthew 24 | Revelation 12 | Daniel 9

✅ If you're hungry for biblical truth and not afraid to confront difficult questions, this is a video you don’t want to miss.

✝️ Subscribe for more content about Bible prophecy, AI in the end times, Nephilim, spiritual warfare, and what it means to walk the narrow road in the last days.

📢 Share this video with someone who needs to wake up to the times we’re living in.

#Nephilim #EndTimes #BibleProphecy #GreatDeception #Cain #SatanAndEve #LastDays #Genesis6 #AIinProphecy #WatchmanWarning #LifeOnTheNarrowRoad

Keywords
holy spiritthe biblemeaning of lifesermonstruthchristianitychurchraptureend timeslast daysantichristdiscipleshipthe gospelron wyattfollower of christthe return of jesussharing the gospelhow to live a godly lifeliving a christian lifeheart driveheartbeat of godreflecting christthe truth on the biblebeing a christian
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy