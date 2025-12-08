THIS Will SHOCK YOU!

End Times Prophecy | Nephilim | Seed of the Serpent | Days of Noah | Genesis 6 | Great Deception | Last Days. Are we living in the final days before Jesus returns? In this explosive video, I explore a controversial theory that challenges mainstream theology — one that could rewrite how we understand the Fall of Man, the origin of the Nephilim, and the spiritual war raging since the Garden of Eden.



📖 Could it be that Satan had sex with Eve, resulting in the birth of Cain, the first Nephilim?

What does the Bible really say about the seed of the serpent in Genesis 3:15?

And how does this connect to the Great Deception, the rise of AI, and the prophecies of Daniel, Revelation, and the Book of Enoch?



🔥 In a time where knowledge is increasing (Daniel 12:4) and false doctrines are everywhere, it’s more important than ever to go back to the Word of God and examine what may have been hidden in plain sight. This isn’t wild speculation — it’s an invitation to dig deeper.



👁‍🗨 Topics Covered in This Video:



The theory of Eve’s encounter with the serpent



The Nephilim bloodline and Cain’s possible origin



The Days of Noah and how they mirror our time



The return of the fallen angels



The coming deception that could fool even the elect



How this ties into AI, transhumanism, and modern prophecy



📚 Scripture References:

Genesis 3 | Genesis 6 | 1 John 3:12 | Jude 1 | Matthew 24 | Revelation 12 | Daniel 9



If you're hungry for biblical truth and not afraid to confront difficult questions, this is a video you don't want to miss.



