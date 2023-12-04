Cybertruck - What Tesla ISN'T Saying!

Two Bit da Vinci
Dec 1, 2023
Cybertruck: Learn More about LG Energy Solution today! https://geni.us/LGEnergySolutions
The Wait is finally over and the Cybertruck event is here. So what did we learn and what is Tesla still keeping close to the vest? This is a supercut of the event plus some analysis on numbers and all the special details Tesla didn't mention!
Chapters
0:00 - Introduction
0:30 - Bulletproof
2:40 - Towing Hauling
6:04 - Innovations
6:40 - Drag race 911
7:50 - My Analysis
what we'll cover
