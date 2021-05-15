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Mockingbird Media Full Compilation
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47 views • May 15, 2021
Mockingbird Media Full Compilation
CIA Controlled Operation Mockingbird - False News is Dividing Our Country
Source: https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/false-news-is-dividing-our-country/
Who really created and controlled the CIA
CIA – Operation Mockingbird: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird
https://jpst.it/2r76D
CIA MSM
https://www.intelligence.senat....e.gov/sites/default/
Mockingbird Media
https://centipedenation.com/an....alysis-and-reports/o
PLaylist of 11 Mockingbird Related Videos: https://www.roxytube.com/watch/long-video-of-operation-mockingbird-must-see_XAlzfAAWsFo8yg4.html/list/YKVINwOWo5GjNw9
Roxycast Page: https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
WWG1WGA The Greatest Communications Event In History
https://www.roxytube.com/v/bE64WD
Killing The Mockingbird
https://www.roxytube.com/v/557OmW
Journalist Dr Udo Ulfkotte confesses all Journalists paid to spread propaganda & manipulate the public
https://youtu.be/_FQlNT7tseo
Journalist Who Exposed CIA Fake Stories Gets Suicided
https://youtu.be/DpYjxcP-lIY
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
CIA Controlled Operation Mockingbird - False News is Dividing Our Country
Source: https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/false-news-is-dividing-our-country/
Who really created and controlled the CIA
CIA – Operation Mockingbird: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird
https://jpst.it/2r76D
CIA MSM
https://www.intelligence.senat....e.gov/sites/default/
Mockingbird Media
https://centipedenation.com/an....alysis-and-reports/o
PLaylist of 11 Mockingbird Related Videos: https://www.roxytube.com/watch/long-video-of-operation-mockingbird-must-see_XAlzfAAWsFo8yg4.html/list/YKVINwOWo5GjNw9
Roxycast Page: https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
WWG1WGA The Greatest Communications Event In History
https://www.roxytube.com/v/bE64WD
Killing The Mockingbird
https://www.roxytube.com/v/557OmW
Journalist Dr Udo Ulfkotte confesses all Journalists paid to spread propaganda & manipulate the public
https://youtu.be/_FQlNT7tseo
Journalist Who Exposed CIA Fake Stories Gets Suicided
https://youtu.be/DpYjxcP-lIY
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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