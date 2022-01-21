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Le coup d'État mondial contre les peuples - Radio-Québec
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23 views • January 21, 2022
20 janvier 2022 : https://rumble.com/vsypnd-le-coup-dtat-mondial-contre-les-peuples.html
Rumble : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
https://radioquebec.tv/sociofinancement/
Entrevue avec la docteure en droit et géopoliticienne Valérie Bugault sur les ramifications de la crise sanitaire et la Grande réinitialisation des mondialistes.
Rumble : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
https://radioquebec.tv/sociofinancement/
Entrevue avec la docteure en droit et géopoliticienne Valérie Bugault sur les ramifications de la crise sanitaire et la Grande réinitialisation des mondialistes.
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