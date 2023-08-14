Create New Account
Dr. Mary Bowden and Dr. Paul Marik detail the latest on their lawsuit against the FDA
Published 20 hours ago

(Aug 14, 2023) Dr. Mary Bowden and Dr. Paul Marik join Emerald Robinson to give the latest on their lawsuit against the FDA.


The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson: https://rumble.com/v37ipef-fdas-lawyer-struggles-to-defend-how-the-agency-blocked-ivermectin-treatment.html




ivermectin, Paul Marik, Mary Bowden, FDA, lawsuit

