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EXPLORING AUTOIMMUNE RESPONSES IN COVID-19 WITH PROFESSOR DOLORES CAHILL
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164 views • June 16, 2021
Vejon Health, June 13, 2021
Many of the pathological responses in severe COVID-19, long covid and vaccine related side effects are pointing to an autoimmune trigger. When seeking to answer complex autoimmune questions, one of the best researchers in the world is Professor Dolores Cahill - University College Dublin.
World-wide renowned expertise with proteomics, biomarker discovery and diagnostics after pioneering this research at the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Genetics.
Critically her research in autoimmune dilated cardiomyopathy could give clues to patterns of disease being seen now and anticipating future pathology.
Join us for a stimulating and informative discussion.
Many of the pathological responses in severe COVID-19, long covid and vaccine related side effects are pointing to an autoimmune trigger. When seeking to answer complex autoimmune questions, one of the best researchers in the world is Professor Dolores Cahill - University College Dublin.
World-wide renowned expertise with proteomics, biomarker discovery and diagnostics after pioneering this research at the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Genetics.
Critically her research in autoimmune dilated cardiomyopathy could give clues to patterns of disease being seen now and anticipating future pathology.
Join us for a stimulating and informative discussion.
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