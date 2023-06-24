Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 6.23.2023 Distractions galore, Predictive programming, Disclosure on many levels. PRAY!
channel image
High Hopes
2584 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
62 views
Published Yesterday

LT of And We Know


June 23, 2023


We will look into more on why they might have chosen this week to unveil their “preplanned” submarine distraction, how the corruption is always covered up somehow… every single time, why we have to stay together and continue to expose the evil and more. Let’s go.


Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

Remnant Revolution Tourt

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/


Support a K9 Program

https://rinseoff.com/products/donation


God Bless America https://twitter.com/CL4WS_OUT/status/1671852408694030336?s=20


Trump hitting 3 year delta https://twitter.com/GH17TAFKAG/status/1671617306651242497?s=20


Target Slapped by Dems For Dropping Pride Month Merch By Attorneys General https://t.me/RedPillDealer4833/74625


he day after the Justice Department launched an investigation into Wall Street short sellers the largest document storage facility, TD Ameritrade Bartlett Warehouse, https://t.me/RedPillDealer4833/74639


Sen. Hawley: "You're told as a woman to shut up. Don't say anything. What's that like?" https://t.me/c/1716023008/182979


President Trump reacts to Durham’s testimony yesterday: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13520

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4


➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2vyfj0-6.23.23-distractions-galore-predictive-programming-disclosure-on-many-level.html


Keywords
newscorruptioncover-updeep statechristiandisclosurepredictive programmingsubmarinepraydistractionspreplannedltand we knowexposing evil

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket