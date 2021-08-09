"GOTTA KEEP EM SEGREGATED" IS THE NEW RALLYING CRY - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK

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corbettreport
Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Strory #1: Bank of America Calls CBDCs ‘More Effective’ Than Cash In Research Note
https://www.coindesk.com/bank-of-america-calls-cbdcs-more-effective-than-cash-in-research-note
PDF: "Infrastructure and Design of Central Bank Digital Currencies" - A Research Report By Bison Trails
https://bisontrails.co/downloads/bison-trails-infrastructure-and-design-cbdcs.pdf
The Bitcoin Psyop
https://www.corbettreport.com/bitcoinpsyop/
Study Suggests Canadian CBDC Could Promote Digital Innovation Within the Country
https://cbdcinsider.com/2021/07/21/study-suggests-canadian-cbdc-could-promote-digital-innovation-within-the-country/
Story #2: Whistleblowers Expose Corruption in EPA Chemical Safety Office
https://theintercept.com/2021/07/02/epa-chemical-safety-corruption-whistleblowers/
Part Two: Leaked Audio - EPA Overruled Scientists in “Hair-on-Fire” Cases
https://theintercept.com/2021/08/04/epa-hair-on-fire-chemicals-leaked-audio/
Know Your Toxins: BPA
https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-121-know-your-toxins-bpa/
"The vaccine shortage is artificial but the human cost of that shortage is all too real"
https://twitter.com/fastlerner/status/1404880724495409161
Story #3: "Punk" Band The Offspring Fires Drummer for Refusing to Take COVID Vaccine
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/punk-band-offspring-fires-drummer-refusing-take-covid-vaccine-due-pre-existing-conditions/
The Offspring Part Ways With Drummer Pete Parada
https://metalanarchy.com/2021/08/03/the-offspring-part-ways-with-drummer-pete-parada/
Pete Parada's Complete Statement/Twitter Thread
https://twitter.com/PeteParada/status/1422226668895326209
The Offspring Fires Back At Former Bassist They Also Fired (Sep. 5, 2019)
https://www.blabbermouth.net/news/the-offspring-fires-back-at-former-bassist/
Image: New Album Cover Fr..