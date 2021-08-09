BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"GOTTA KEEP EM SEGREGATED" IS THE NEW RALLYING CRY - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK
What is happening
What is happening
9779 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
51 views • August 09, 2021
The Corbett Report

corbettreport




Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Strory #1: Bank of America Calls CBDCs ‘More Effective’ Than Cash In Research Note
https://www.coindesk.com/bank-of-america-calls-cbdcs-more-effective-than-cash-in-research-note

PDF: "Infrastructure and Design of Central Bank Digital Currencies" - A Research Report By Bison Trails
https://bisontrails.co/downloads/bison-trails-infrastructure-and-design-cbdcs.pdf

The Bitcoin Psyop
https://www.corbettreport.com/bitcoinpsyop/

Study Suggests Canadian CBDC Could Promote Digital Innovation Within the Country
https://cbdcinsider.com/2021/07/21/study-suggests-canadian-cbdc-could-promote-digital-innovation-within-the-country/

Story #2: Whistleblowers Expose Corruption in EPA Chemical Safety Office
https://theintercept.com/2021/07/02/epa-chemical-safety-corruption-whistleblowers/

Part Two: Leaked Audio - EPA Overruled Scientists in “Hair-on-Fire” Cases
https://theintercept.com/2021/08/04/epa-hair-on-fire-chemicals-leaked-audio/

Know Your Toxins: BPA
https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-121-know-your-toxins-bpa/

"The vaccine shortage is artificial but the human cost of that shortage is all too real"
https://twitter.com/fastlerner/status/1404880724495409161

Story #3: "Punk" Band The Offspring Fires Drummer for Refusing to Take COVID Vaccine
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/punk-band-offspring-fires-drummer-refusing-take-covid-vaccine-due-pre-existing-conditions/

The Offspring Part Ways With Drummer Pete Parada
https://metalanarchy.com/2021/08/03/the-offspring-part-ways-with-drummer-pete-parada/

Pete Parada's Complete Statement/Twitter Thread
https://twitter.com/PeteParada/status/1422226668895326209

The Offspring Fires Back At Former Bassist They Also Fired (Sep. 5, 2019)
https://www.blabbermouth.net/news/the-offspring-fires-back-at-former-bassist/

Image: New Album Cover Fr..
Keywords
vaccinedollardigital currencycentral banksnewworldnextweekkill shotthe corbett report corbettreport
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
After being encroached on by NATO for decades, Russia&#8217;s &#8220;last resort&#8221; nuclear weapon threat sounds like a bluff

After being encroached on by NATO for decades, Russia’s “last resort” nuclear weapon threat sounds like a bluff

Lance D Johnson
New poll reveals broad bipartisan support for AI pause and wealth tax on billionaires

New poll reveals broad bipartisan support for AI pause and wealth tax on billionaires

Ramon Tomey
The UN&#8217;s double standard: A case study in censorship

The UN’s double standard: A case study in censorship

Ava Grace
OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

Chase Codewell
The Real Reason Why MAHA Is Fracturing: It Betrayed Its Base and Attacked Its Champions

The Real Reason Why MAHA Is Fracturing: It Betrayed Its Base and Attacked Its Champions

Mike Adams
Report: Voters Use ChatGPT and Other Chatbots for Midterm Ballot Research, Raising Bias and Privacy Concerns

Report: Voters Use ChatGPT and Other Chatbots for Midterm Ballot Research, Raising Bias and Privacy Concerns

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy