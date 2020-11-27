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THE CULT(URE) OF SCIENTIFIC MISDIRECTION (WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CV IN 20 MINUTES)
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190 views • November 27, 2020
Jim Fetzer


This is an excellent presentation on epidemiology by Thomas Woods, Jr., from a symposium with Ron Paul, on November, 7 2020. Probably the best short take on the role of masks and lockdowns in dealing with a "pandemic" no more serious than the seasonal flu, but which has been propagandized as fear porn to manipulate the public into giving up the most important elements of life, those that give our lives meaning. Nobody should miss this one. He's a genius in his presentation.
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sciencecdcschoolmasksuicidedepressionvaccinemediaculttestdeathsswedenfaminejim fetzerlockdowncovid-19thomas woods jr
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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