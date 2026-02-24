Decentralization as the Antidote to Centralized Control, an interview with Maria Zeee

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Centralized control thrives on dependence. Decentralization builds freedom. Grow food. Reduce debt. Secure alternative power. Strengthen local networks. The conversation is shifting from Left vs. Right to centralized vs. decentralized systems. The question isn’t just political—it’s practical. Can you function outside the grid if you had to?
#Decentralization #SelfSufficiency #OffGridLiving #Preparedness #Resilience #FreedomFirst
