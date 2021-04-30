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Cop Calls LeBron For Advice...HILARIOUS!
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1581 views • April 30, 2021
Deputy Marshal Nate Silvester makes mock call to LeBron James for advice on what to do during knife attack...of course he got susupended...then supporters raised over $170,000 for him!
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