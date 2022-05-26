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Chicken Salad w Young Living Essential Oil Vitality
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21 views • May 26, 2022
Used Chopped with Vidalia Chopped Wizard
2 whole red delicious apples
1 cup almond Food processed
2 stalks of celery
1 medium onion
1 cup shredded chicken
½ cup pumpkin seed
¼ cup sesame seed
1 ½ cup mayo
Himalayan Pink Sea Salt 1 tsp
Garam Masala
http://www.hardmanenterprises.com
blackpepper, carrotseed, caraway, celeryseed, cilantro, & lime vitality
2 whole red delicious apples
1 cup almond Food processed
2 stalks of celery
1 medium onion
1 cup shredded chicken
½ cup pumpkin seed
¼ cup sesame seed
1 ½ cup mayo
Himalayan Pink Sea Salt 1 tsp
Garam Masala
http://www.hardmanenterprises.com
blackpepper, carrotseed, caraway, celeryseed, cilantro, & lime vitality
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