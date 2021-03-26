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Spacebusters: Comets Cataclysms Coincidence? Part 3 'Plasmaclysm The Reset' [14.04.2019]
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93 views • March 26, 2021
Remember the history. Are things connected? Follow the money.
Are the Past Hidden To Keep You Ignorant? [The Old World Order - Tartarian - Mudflood - Giants - etc...]
Spacebuster's really make some good documentary's, check their channel out.
In part 3 we make the connection between the rich, powerful and famous, to the cyclic cataclysms of Mother Nature.
De-monetized due to copyright but we don't care. We really enjoyed making it so we hope you enjoy watching it.
12,159 views • Apr 14, 2019
Spacebusters
24K subscribers
https://youtu.be/UfH3u6QaCdo
Spacebusters
24K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A/videos
Spacebusters
9209 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9/Once-were-the-Living:7
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KO495u7J749A/
https://ugetube.com/@Spacebusters
https://ugetube.com/watch/you-039-ll-never-guess-what-039-s-in-the-covaids-tests_cZR3Tj9caHNfJag.html
Are the Past Hidden To Keep You Ignorant? [The Old World Order - Tartarian - Mudflood - Giants - etc...]
Spacebuster's really make some good documentary's, check their channel out.
In part 3 we make the connection between the rich, powerful and famous, to the cyclic cataclysms of Mother Nature.
De-monetized due to copyright but we don't care. We really enjoyed making it so we hope you enjoy watching it.
12,159 views • Apr 14, 2019
Spacebusters
24K subscribers
https://youtu.be/UfH3u6QaCdo
Spacebusters
24K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A/videos
Spacebusters
9209 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9/Once-were-the-Living:7
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KO495u7J749A/
https://ugetube.com/@Spacebusters
https://ugetube.com/watch/you-039-ll-never-guess-what-039-s-in-the-covaids-tests_cZR3Tj9caHNfJag.html
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