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CDC Caught Red-Handed. Criterion changed!
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60 views • June 04, 2021
COVID-19 Diagnosis Numbers and Deaths Fiasco Continues
Dr. Jack and Dr. Henry Ealy get into the question of whether CDC changed their criterion for considering COVID-19 cases in the vaccinated compared to those in use since April 2020 - and they review the startling statistics on deaths and vaccine adverse events being reported following COVID-19 vaccination. Fact-checkers beware: We're fact-checking you AGAIN. aired 06/01/21
Support WWDNYK Studios, Unbreaking Science, Talk Nerdy to Me, and Uncanny Valley on Patreon! http://patreon.com/wwdnyk
Dr. Jack and Dr. Henry Ealy get into the question of whether CDC changed their criterion for considering COVID-19 cases in the vaccinated compared to those in use since April 2020 - and they review the startling statistics on deaths and vaccine adverse events being reported following COVID-19 vaccination. Fact-checkers beware: We're fact-checking you AGAIN. aired 06/01/21
Support WWDNYK Studios, Unbreaking Science, Talk Nerdy to Me, and Uncanny Valley on Patreon! http://patreon.com/wwdnyk
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