© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian flag now flies over Borovskaya Andreevka in Kharkov Region🇷🇺
After fierce battles, the West group and the 4th Tank Division destroyed Ukrainian positions and combat equipment, liberating the settlement
Footage from the Russian MoD.
Adding:
British intel SUPERVISED ops carried out right on the eve of the talks in Istanbul on June 2 this year — Director of FSB Bortnikov
Ukrainian ‘Spider web’ sabotage op against Russian strategic bombers followed with British propaganda support, throwing fakes into the media