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STATE POLICE OFFICER DARIAN JARROTT'S LAST MOMENTS - How it all happened...
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183 views • November 23, 2021
Police vehicle video camera & police officer body cam show exactly how Mr Jarrott died. Rest In Peace officer! That is why Police in the U.S. are so cautious and do not play around. Remember to be co-operative when stopped and do not escalate. Do what you are told and you should be safe.
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