Hermie Hopperhead - Scrap Panic (1995, Playstation)

Hermie Hopperhead - Scrap Panic is a platformer developed by Yuke's and published by Sony. It was only released in Japan.



The story follows a boy called Hermie as he witnesses an egg with arms and legs leap out of a trashcan. The egg invites him to follow, and when Hermie looks into the trashcan, he falls into another dimension called Egg World where he needs to defeat the evil Mad Migo.



Hermie Hopperhead is a platformer. You can jump and defeat enemies by jumping on them. A twist is the feature that you will find walking eggs in each level. You can make them follow you and collect uo to three companions this way. You can let go of the eggs following you. In this case, they will attack enemies or do other things, depending on their type. Switching to following will then freeze them until you touch them to follow you again. You can collect stars in each level. 400 stars will give you an extra life, and you can spend your stars on the eggs following you after completing a level. Once you have spent 1000 stars, the egg will hatch into an animal companion. You will get a different animal with certain abilities and behaviour depending on the colours of the egg.

