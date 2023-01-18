The Biblical Education of Our Founding Fathers

This is News. It is on your education. What they did to your personally! Split it, divided it, compartmentalized it, shaped and molded every person like clay in a plotters hand but the potters were witches, warlocks, people like Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab. The good news is you can have God walking with you talking to you every day All day. His Holy Spirit will fix what they broke and you fill find yourself free, happier and healthy. Blessed with marriage and children! First thing they taught you was to counterfeit money, you never have seen or spent real money that is gold and silver coins. You have been a slave in your mind t lies about money.

It's Far More Important Than You Ever Knew! What have the powers-that-be been keeping from us in our #education? What tools were our #FoundingFathers given that have been hidden from us? The answer to that question will BLOW YOUR MIND! Every child has a right to learn about nature and natures God. Our Founding Fathers and their parents knew that the #Bible was the firmest foundation for any education. How do we get our society back? We have to reeducate ourselves the old-fashioned way- the way it was done in our nation from 1620 to the late 1800's



Forget Amazon: Amazing Places to shop! See below Patriot sponsors:

Register to WIN a 3-Day Adult Pass to the Old School Survival BootCamp, Hocking Hills, OH May 12th-14th, 2023! Visit: https://www.resistancechicks.com/old-school-survival-boot-camp-info-giveaway/

AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!



