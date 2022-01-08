America's not suffering from a grave viral illness. America's suffering from a mass psychological illness. Americans are victims, not of a virus, but the victims of a carefully-planned psychological warfare (PSYWAR) campaign that's being carried out against us by the Thirteen Families who own and control all of the world's central banks and its largest corporations. Their diabolical New World Order plan for world domination is currently being executed by the Leftist politicians, bureaucrats, multi-national corporations, and media assets throughout the world which they also own and/or control. Just like in Stalin's Russia, or Mao's China this COVID-19 PSYOP and the worldwide Totalitarian takeover that it has provided for is made possible because most people have successfully been induced into a state of Mass Delusional Psychosis, which history proves, makes the takeover of once intelligent and rational societies possible. Let Dr. Mark McDonald, M.D. explain how 40% of Americans now live in United States of Fear