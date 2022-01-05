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EntertheStars: SKYNET, Hollow Earth.. Baron's Marvelous Underground Journey Pt. 2 of 2 [04.01.2022]
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96 views • January 05, 2022
Links:
SKYNET
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bozGsZskbB8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDTCbr7sR6U
Baron's underground Journey
https://tile.loc.gov/storage-services/service/gdc/dcmsiabooks/ba/ro/nt/ru/mp/sm/ar/ve/00/lo/ck/barontrumpsmarve00lock/barontrumpsmarve00lock.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baron_Trump_novels
Lockwood died at 77
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ingersoll_Lockwood
Hell hole
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kola_Superdeep_Borehole
https://www.zmescience.com/science/geology/drilling-to-the-mantle-6-unexpected-discoveries-from-the-worlds-deepest-well/
Bulger, Baron's dog
Bulger, the scarecrow
https://oz.fandom.com/wiki/Ray_Bolger#:~:text=Ray%20Bolger%20(January%2010%2C%201904,other%20recordings%20for%20Caedmon%20Audio.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Wizard_of_Oz_(1939_film)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gulliver%27s_Travels_(1939_film)
5,574 viewsStreamed live 8 hours ago
EntertheStars
104K subscribers
https://youtu.be/vOFrVP-0N74
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
SKYNET
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bozGsZskbB8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDTCbr7sR6U
Baron's underground Journey
https://tile.loc.gov/storage-services/service/gdc/dcmsiabooks/ba/ro/nt/ru/mp/sm/ar/ve/00/lo/ck/barontrumpsmarve00lock/barontrumpsmarve00lock.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baron_Trump_novels
Lockwood died at 77
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ingersoll_Lockwood
Hell hole
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kola_Superdeep_Borehole
https://www.zmescience.com/science/geology/drilling-to-the-mantle-6-unexpected-discoveries-from-the-worlds-deepest-well/
Bulger, Baron's dog
Bulger, the scarecrow
https://oz.fandom.com/wiki/Ray_Bolger#:~:text=Ray%20Bolger%20(January%2010%2C%201904,other%20recordings%20for%20Caedmon%20Audio.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Wizard_of_Oz_(1939_film)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gulliver%27s_Travels_(1939_film)
5,574 viewsStreamed live 8 hours ago
EntertheStars
104K subscribers
https://youtu.be/vOFrVP-0N74
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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