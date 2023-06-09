06-09-2023 Accountability Part 1

Matthews 12:33 “Either make the tree good and its fruit good, or else make the tree rotten and its fruit rotten, for a tree is known by its fruit. 34 “Brood of adders! How are you able to speak what is good – being wicked? For the mouth speaks from the overflow of the heart. 35 “The good man brings forth what is good from the good treasures of his heart, and the wicked man brings forth what is wicked from the wicked treasure. 36 “And I say to you that for every idle word men speak, they shall give an account of it in the day of judgment. 37 “For by your words you shall be declared righteous, and by your words you shall be declared unrighteous.”

