06-09-2023 Accountability Part 1
2 views
Matthews 12:33 “Either make the tree good and its fruit good, or else make the tree rotten and its fruit rotten, for a tree is known by its fruit. 34 “Brood of adders! How are you able to speak what is good – being wicked? For the mouth speaks from the overflow of the heart. 35 “The good man brings forth what is good from the good treasures of his heart, and the wicked man brings forth what is wicked from the wicked treasure. 36 “And I say to you that for every idle word men speak, they shall give an account of it in the day of judgment. 37 “For by your words you shall be declared righteous, and by your words you shall be declared unrighteous.”
Keywords
accountabilityaccountaccountable
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos