BrightLearn - The Natural Medicine Guide to the 50 Most Common Medicinal Herbs by Heather Boon and Michael Smith

This podcast episode delves into "The Natural Medicine Guide to the 50 Most Common Medicinal Herbs" by Heather Boon and Michael Smith, exploring the growing popularity of herbal medicine, its benefits and risks, and the importance of accurate information for both healthcare professionals and individuals seeking to incorporate herbs into their health practices.
