TV Glitch Reveals Live Monitoring Through Hidden TV Camera?

…. I’d think this is not that but I don’t know. We’ve all heard how some TV’s have the ability to turn on hidden cameras and microphones to see and hear right into your living room or bedroom, this is confirmed to be 100% true. Samsung in particular, and I’m sure other brands nowadays. I’d more think it would be a software monitoring programs listening out for key words so as to direct pertinent advertising, but this guy thinks his tv has glitched or something, allowing him to actually see the live person, who’s actively monitoring him in real time through the tv… and maybe that is the case, I don’t know. I just find his reaction funny.