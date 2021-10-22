Hillary Clinton likes Hot Sauce

You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai, account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 07325006651. Hot sauce is a codeword for adrenochrome and Hillary always have it in her bag. These pedophiles are openly joking about it. Sheeple wake up, its bloody real.2. AJ Roberts is a veteran of the British Army and host of "The AJ Roberts Show", based in the UK. Roberts joined Stew Peters to reveal an investigation that has been launched to determine if health officials intentionally led "undesirable" patients to their death.3. THE HIGHWIRE WITH DEL BIGTREE 21 OCTOBER 2021 - VACCINE PASSPORTS - DIGITAL SLAVERY SYSTEM4. A look back at the leaked email from Oct 2020 outlining a diabolical roadmap for the world. Trudeau is paving the way to NWO5. An alarming number of babies are dying just days after birth, and they're all dying for the same reason: pulmonary hemorrhage. The common denominator in all of the deaths is that the babies' mothers are VAXXED!