Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
GA SOS RAFFENSPERGER FORMALLY NOTIFIED OF RECORDING FACTUALLY FALSE 2020 ELECTION RESULTS |EP186
channel image
The Big Mig
13 Subscribers
142 views
Published Yesterday

THE BIG MIG SHOW

DECEMBER 15, 2023

EPISODE 186 – 7PM


Donald Trump Vindicated Biden Lost Georgia!

17,852 INVALID “VOTES” were more than 4,000 “votes” MORE than necessary for Donald Trump to have won the State of Georgia in 2020.

Congress Approves More Illegal Surveillance On Americans

Geert Wilder advises the USA and its people


👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 Please be sure to click the THUMBs UP button when you check in! 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻


HELP SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS,


America’s Veteran Owned Coffee Company.

https://www.beardvet.com


Introducing America's new favorite beer OLD GLORY American Pilsner

https://drinkoldglory.com


Sea Of Mud Rural America’s Patriotic Apparel Company

15% off with Coupon Code THEBIGMIG https://seaofmud.com


FOLLOW US:

X: https://twitter.com/GBalloutine

X: https://twitter.com/LanceMigliaccio

X: https://twitter.com/TheBigMigShow

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@GeorgeBalloutine

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@LanceMigliaccio

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@TheBigMig

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@richesparza

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/TheBigMig

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBigMigShow

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/GeorgeBalloutine

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/LanceMigliaccio

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/TheBigMig

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/richesparza

CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/GeorgeBalloutine

CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/LanceMigliaccio

LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/GeorgeBalloutine

LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/LanceMigliaccio

WEBSITE: http://thebigmig.com/

_______________________________________________


SUPPORT US:

LOCALS: https://TheBigMig.locals.com/support

MYPILLOW.COM: https://www.mypillow.com/thebigmig (Use Promo Code TheBigMig)

Keywords
trumpnewsviralpodcastsbrighteontrending newsthe big miglance migliacciogeorge balloutine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket