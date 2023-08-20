Create New Account
Human C02 has ‘never been shown’ to cause climate change: Plimer
 Aug 11, 2023
“This religion called climate change is such that people don’t question it.” From Alan Jones, 8pm AEST Tuesday and Wednesday on ADH.TV WATCH: https://watch.adh.tv/alan-jones-full-shows/season:3/videos/prof-james-allan-prof-ian-plimer-wednesday-9-august-2023

climate changecoolingwarmingcarbon dioxidehumanalan jonesc02ian plimercause climate changeadh tv

