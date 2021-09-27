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012 Behold The Bridegroom Cometh -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Whats Up Prof?
Sifting For Truth
Sifting For Truth
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23 views • September 27, 2021
Episode 12. "And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also." John 14:3. Can we be ready to meet the King of Kings? What does the Bible tell us on how to prepare, and what is our duty during the time of preparation?

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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY

The Genes Of Genesis – Part 5 of Genesis Conflict Series by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/KJ3IgGYf29k

Genesis Conflict – 8 Part Series by Walter Veith on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Personal Testimony – Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/LETvVezBXio

All The Way My Saviour Leads Me (6 Part Series) – Walter and Sonica Veith Testimony
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Finding God – Sermon By Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/cMnjjx-pVqY
Keywords
healthfreedomclimate changegodholy spiritchristjesussalvationearthreligionmoneyfaithheartfreekindnessend timebelieveheaven hellfeeltendernesshealth wealthparidiceevolution sciencelove truth
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