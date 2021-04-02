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YOU CAN BE LAID OFF WITHOUT PAY FOR NOT BEING mRNA VACCINATED [2021-04-01] - DAN DICKS (VIDEO)
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230 views • April 02, 2021
YOU CAN BE LAID OFF WITHOUT PAY FOR NOT BEING mRNA VACCINATED [2021-04-01] - DAN DICKS (VIDEO)
The newly revised Employment Standards Act in Ontario, Canada now states that an employer can layoff an employee without pay for failing to prove that the employee has received a Covid-19(84) vaccine. Meanwhile vaccine passports are becoming a big brother nightmare reality as the world shifts into a digital realm where your every move will be tracked, traced and databased all in the name of keeping you safe from Covid-19(84). In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth gives a Covid-19(84) update about new Draconian measures in Ontario when it comes to safety in the work place and also “vaccine passports” that are coming down the pike for everyone in the near future!
Note: The people that are getting their new Operating System and Gene Therapy are the DANGEROUS ONES. They are a danger to the rest of society since they are now SUPER SHEDDERS. The mRNA Experimental Vaccines are part of the Globalists Depopulation Agenda. Don't blindly follow the Sheeple on their walk to extermination, use your brain, do your own research, and JUST SAY NO and DO NOT CONSENT.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Dan Dicks @ Press For Truth
https://pressfortruth.ca/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
The newly revised Employment Standards Act in Ontario, Canada now states that an employer can layoff an employee without pay for failing to prove that the employee has received a Covid-19(84) vaccine. Meanwhile vaccine passports are becoming a big brother nightmare reality as the world shifts into a digital realm where your every move will be tracked, traced and databased all in the name of keeping you safe from Covid-19(84). In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth gives a Covid-19(84) update about new Draconian measures in Ontario when it comes to safety in the work place and also “vaccine passports” that are coming down the pike for everyone in the near future!
Note: The people that are getting their new Operating System and Gene Therapy are the DANGEROUS ONES. They are a danger to the rest of society since they are now SUPER SHEDDERS. The mRNA Experimental Vaccines are part of the Globalists Depopulation Agenda. Don't blindly follow the Sheeple on their walk to extermination, use your brain, do your own research, and JUST SAY NO and DO NOT CONSENT.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Dan Dicks @ Press For Truth
https://pressfortruth.ca/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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