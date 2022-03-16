© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fact #4: Frances Perkins was the First Female Cabinet Member
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • March 16, 2022
You can check out the LLP blog and read a transcript of this episode at www.ladieslovepolitics.com. If you're looking for something to listen to besides politics, check out my crime podcast on YouTube.
Ladies Love Crime: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Z3F_1rn3a637H_p7YtMUg
Background Music Credit:
Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds
*****
Fact #4: Frances Perkins was the first female cabinet member
In 1933, Frances Perkins was appointed the Secretary of Labor - making her the first female cabinet member. She graduated from college in 1902 - a time when less than 3% of American women attended college. After getting her masters degree in political science, she worked for the New York City Consumers’ League to investigate working conditions in factories. She went on to become the top administrator for New York’s Department of Labor.
During her career, Frances kept a journal called “Notes on the Male Mind.” She would log her insights on male preferences and expectations - using it to manipulate gender stereotypes.
Frances also wore matronly clothing. She did so because it reminded them of their mothers - that way she could shame them into doing things her way. It was less threatening to men and far more effective.
While Labor Secretary she helped formulate the New Deal, establish Social Security, worker’s compensation, unemployment insurance, maternal and child health-services, and aid to the poor and disabled. She also helped Jewish children escape the Nazi’s - placing nearly 400 in American foster families.
REFERENCES:
https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/502019/9-facts-about-frances-perkins-first-female-cabinet-member
Ladies Love Crime: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Z3F_1rn3a637H_p7YtMUg
Background Music Credit:
Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds
*****
Fact #4: Frances Perkins was the first female cabinet member
In 1933, Frances Perkins was appointed the Secretary of Labor - making her the first female cabinet member. She graduated from college in 1902 - a time when less than 3% of American women attended college. After getting her masters degree in political science, she worked for the New York City Consumers’ League to investigate working conditions in factories. She went on to become the top administrator for New York’s Department of Labor.
During her career, Frances kept a journal called “Notes on the Male Mind.” She would log her insights on male preferences and expectations - using it to manipulate gender stereotypes.
Frances also wore matronly clothing. She did so because it reminded them of their mothers - that way she could shame them into doing things her way. It was less threatening to men and far more effective.
While Labor Secretary she helped formulate the New Deal, establish Social Security, worker’s compensation, unemployment insurance, maternal and child health-services, and aid to the poor and disabled. She also helped Jewish children escape the Nazi’s - placing nearly 400 in American foster families.
REFERENCES:
https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/502019/9-facts-about-frances-perkins-first-female-cabinet-member
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.