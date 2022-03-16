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Fact #4: Frances Perkins was the First Female Cabinet Member
Ladies Love Politics
Ladies Love Politics
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1 view • March 16, 2022
You can check out the LLP blog and read a transcript of this episode at www.ladieslovepolitics.com. If you're looking for something to listen to besides politics, check out my crime podcast on YouTube.
Ladies Love Crime: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Z3F_1rn3a637H_p7YtMUg
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Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds

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Fact #4: Frances Perkins was the first female cabinet member


In 1933, Frances Perkins was appointed the Secretary of Labor - making her the first female cabinet member. She graduated from college in 1902 - a time when less than 3% of American women attended college. After getting her masters degree in political science, she worked for the New York City Consumers’ League to investigate working conditions in factories. She went on to become the top administrator for New York’s Department of Labor.
During her career, Frances kept a journal called “Notes on the Male Mind.” She would log her insights on male preferences and expectations - using it to manipulate gender stereotypes.
Frances also wore matronly clothing. She did so because it reminded them of their mothers - that way she could shame them into doing things her way. It was less threatening to men and far more effective.

While Labor Secretary she helped formulate the New Deal, establish Social Security, worker’s compensation, unemployment insurance, maternal and child health-services, and aid to the poor and disabled. She also helped Jewish children escape the Nazi’s - placing nearly 400 in American foster families.

REFERENCES:
https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/502019/9-facts-about-frances-perkins-first-female-cabinet-member
Keywords
womanfemalepresident rooseveltfrances perkinscabinet membersecretary of labor
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