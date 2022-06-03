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"There Will be No Inflation" --- Was it Stupid or Liar?
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3 views • June 03, 2022
Joe Biden and Janet Yellen stated that there would be no inflation while they printed 30% of the US dollars in existence in a year and a half. Any person who has an understanding of the economy and money printed out of thin air predicted otherwise, was it that you're buying, and the Democrats are merely stupid, or they were they lying?
#bitcoin #inflation #economy
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#bitcoin #inflation #economy
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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