The Next Economic Collapse an Apocalypse

The church is in the Matrix they don't want to see the truth. Today we are right in the middle of the end times, financial economic collapse, banks shuttering their doors, droughts Hurricanes, Massive Flooding . America is facing a financial apocalypse. God's judgement is approaching, but he will not always turn a blind eye. In this program we uncover the prophets in Revelation & Daniel and the coming financial collapse.

The Coming AMERICAN Financial Collapse all of it began on Sept 10 2011.



