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Shot in the Dark | Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
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388 views • March 14, 2021
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny reveals how the new COVID-19 vaccines work and what you're not being told.
This clip was taken from "Ministry Now" with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny.
This clip was taken from "Ministry Now" with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny.
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