Crazy Neighbors are Highest Threat

With all the World, National, Regional, State, County, and City threats in play, it is your Neighbors who pose the highest threat. A SHTF type of event is not needed for these Zombies to attack. Substance abuse, mental illness, bad economics, media programming, societal and family breakdown, poor health, road rage, SJW indoctrination, stupidity, evil intentions, mind control, and other trigger mechanisms can set these hostiles in action. Watch your 6 and always be aware.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.