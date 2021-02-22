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Mon ultime appel vous somme : REVENEZ!!!
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63 views • February 22, 2021
27 janvier 2021. Message de YHWH donné à Sa servante Brigitte
Texte imprimable ici : https://drive.google.com/file/d/13tQ6Nh_z2QtOKms_dKh3fDhTKJAL--3g/view?usp=sharing
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Texte imprimable ici : https://drive.google.com/file/d/13tQ6Nh_z2QtOKms_dKh3fDhTKJAL--3g/view?usp=sharing
VOUS POUVEZ REJOINDRE SHOFAR TERUAH ICI :
https://twitter.com/ShofarTeruah
https://www.youtube.com/c/ShofarTeruah (chaine principale)
https://www.youtube.com/c/ShofarTeruahArchives (chaine de secours)
https://www.facebook.com/shofarteruah/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/Actualite.Prophetique.Des.Temps.De.La.Fin
LIEN D'INFORMATIONS UTILE : https://www.chretiens2000.com/
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