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BOMBSHELL: VAERS caught altering and inventing symptoms, Dx's, SMQ's and changing WRITE-UPS!
WelcomeTheEagle88
WelcomeTheEagle88
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150 views • June 14, 2021
This is a follow-up status to a VAERS Adverse Effect I submitted on behalf of my uncle on May 23rd, 2021. VAERS has now proved they violate the sanctity of HIPPA, and alters, edits, invents and even can and will write up a different narrative if they do not like what is written by first hand accounts. VAERS is exposed and cold busted again!

Original Video on VAERS AE submission:
https://odysee.com/@Welcometheeagle88:4/WelcomeTheEagle88-files-VAERS-report-for-family-member-05_23_2021:c

Free Tableau Public VAERS Interactive Dashboard:
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0611v2/Dashboard1

Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.byethost3.com/

Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88

Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/274355467700923/ (Facebook Deleted)
https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
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Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
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https://www.brighteon.com/9bb3a457-221b-43e5-a655-6c45da67e0af
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY

Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
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fdacdcvaersfaucivaxxcovid-19plandemicscamdemicvaersdeletesvaersthrottles
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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