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BREAKING: New Credible Voice Weighs In: Dr. Bridle, Professor of Immunology at University of Guelph - Covid Vaccine
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164 views • June 05, 2021
Dr. Bryam Bridle is the professor of Immunology at Guelph University in Ontario Canada. He is interviewed by Alex Pierson On Point.
Dr. Bridle is pro Safe Vaccines. He explains the Spike Proteins, the dangers of the vaccine, using peer review research.
Do not accept a blood transfusion from a Vaccinated person.
Do not breast feed your babies if you have the Vaccine
Be informed
Here are links to the information that Dr. Bridle sources
Dr. Bridle University page: https://sites.uoguelph.ca/kenneltocure/dr-byram-bridle/
Japanese Pfizer Government Study: https://www.pmda.go.jp/drugs/2021/P20210212001/672212000_30300AMX00231_I100_1.pdf
English Translation of Pfizer Japanese Study: https://twitter.com/dankdly111/status/1398843173225566211
Audio Source for this interview: https://omny.fm/shows/on-point-with-alex-pierson/new-peer-reviewed-study-on-covid-19-vaccines-sugge/embed
Published Studies:
https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.121.318902
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33053430/
https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciab465/6279075
Dr. Bridle is pro Safe Vaccines. He explains the Spike Proteins, the dangers of the vaccine, using peer review research.
Do not accept a blood transfusion from a Vaccinated person.
Do not breast feed your babies if you have the Vaccine
Be informed
Here are links to the information that Dr. Bridle sources
Dr. Bridle University page: https://sites.uoguelph.ca/kenneltocure/dr-byram-bridle/
Japanese Pfizer Government Study: https://www.pmda.go.jp/drugs/2021/P20210212001/672212000_30300AMX00231_I100_1.pdf
English Translation of Pfizer Japanese Study: https://twitter.com/dankdly111/status/1398843173225566211
Audio Source for this interview: https://omny.fm/shows/on-point-with-alex-pierson/new-peer-reviewed-study-on-covid-19-vaccines-sugge/embed
Published Studies:
https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.121.318902
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33053430/
https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciab465/6279075
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