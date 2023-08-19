Paul: The Road to Damascus | Pentecost to Patmos | Lineage

The conversion of Paul, who previously was called Saul, on the road to Damascus is pivotal moment in the New Testament. Paul has a profound and far reaching impact on the spread of the gospel in the first century, both in planting churches and also through the many letters that he would write that form part of the New Testament today. This all hinges on what takes place on this road where he meets Jesus and his life is forever changed.





