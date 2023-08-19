Paul: The Road to Damascus | Pentecost to Patmos | Lineage

The conversion of Paul, who previously was called Saul, on the road to Damascus is pivotal moment in the New Testament. Paul has a profound and far reaching impact on the spread of the gospel in the first century, both in planting churches and also through the many letters that he would write that form part of the New Testament today. This all hinges on what takes place on this road where he meets Jesus and his life is forever changed.
#KnowYourHistory #Lineage #LineageJourney #PentecostToPatmos
www.lineagejourney.com
Support Lineage Journey:
➡︎ Paypal: http://bit.ly/2V4jp8r
➡︎ Patreon: http://bit.ly/lineagejourney
Lineage T Shirts: http://bit.ly/2GSKP8w
Follow us on:
➡︎ Youtube: http://bit.ly/2UKFGDi
➡︎ Facebook: http://bit.ly/2PARzL3
➡︎ Instagram: http://bit.ly/2VCEje8
➡︎ Twitter: http://bit.ly/2WfeOfZ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.