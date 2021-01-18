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ThePatriotNurse:The Tip Of The Spear: Pandora's Box Opened
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321 views • January 18, 2021
Posted 17January2021 Prepping: Food Storage, Weapons Protection, Medical Training, Defend yourself. Defense of your Family and Property. Silencing the political opposition. The Violent Criminal Element. No Faith and Trust in People in Washington. Anti Federalist Papers. Liberal Unity is Slavery. Troops in DC.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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