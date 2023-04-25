What Is “I” and How It’s Been Created, What Creates Barriers Between the Two Halves of the Soul, God’s Perspective and My Choice, Soulmates (Twin Flames in New Age)

20 views 0

Original:

https://youtu.be/ZyHt0-do_74

20160610-1130 The Creation Of My Real Self



Cut:

14m00s - 17m34s



Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com



Keywords spirituality free will new age simple soul food soulmates twin flames in new age divine love path new new age soul healing reincarnated jesus soul search soul development feel everything i want to heal my soul soul transformation with god soulmate energetic connection soul laws the other half of me soul reconnection soulmate barriers jesus and mary magdalene