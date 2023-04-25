What Is “I” and How It’s Been Created, What Creates Barriers Between the Two Halves of the Soul, God’s Perspective and My Choice, Soulmates (Twin Flames in New Age)
Original:
https://youtu.be/ZyHt0-do_74
20160610-1130 The Creation Of My Real Self
Cut:
14m00s - 17m34s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
Keywords
spiritualityfree willnew agesimplesoul foodsoulmatestwin flames in new agedivine love pathnew new agesoul healingreincarnated jesussoul searchsoul developmentfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godsoulmate energetic connectionsoul lawsthe other half of mesoul reconnectionsoulmate barriersjesus and mary magdalene
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.