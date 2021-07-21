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ISRAELI DATA REVEALS COVID VACCINE FAILURE
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641 views • July 21, 2021
ISRAELI DATA REVEALS COVID VACCINE FAILURE
Once praised as a ‘vaccine success’ story, Israel is seeing increasing rates of #Covid19. With an estimated 40% new infections in the vaccinated, the country has become the first to authorize a third booster shot in an effort to contain runaway infections.
#Israel #DeltaVariant #BreakThroughCases #BoosterShot #InfectionRate #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW224
Once praised as a ‘vaccine success’ story, Israel is seeing increasing rates of #Covid19. With an estimated 40% new infections in the vaccinated, the country has become the first to authorize a third booster shot in an effort to contain runaway infections.
#Israel #DeltaVariant #BreakThroughCases #BoosterShot #InfectionRate #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW224
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