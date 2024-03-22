Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WHO AI Bot Tedros Egregious - We Are Reforming Food Systems To 'Save Earth' 3-'24
channel image
Luke2136
48 Subscribers
118 views
Published 17 hours ago

source: Grand Meat Phase-Out: Tyson Foods Closes Major Meat Plant - Announces "Insect Farming" Infrastructure Across USA 3-14-24

"It is the grand phase out.. over time the availability will become less and less, until there is virtually no meat no fish no pork anywhere, and through this carefully planned phasing-out program the 'serfdom' becomes trained to do without. Then they are to be fed insects.."

https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2024/03/epa-new-rules-to-shut-down-small-to-mid.html

Keywords
climateenviromentagenda 21

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket