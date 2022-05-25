CULT OF THE MEDICS (CHAPTER ONE)

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Chapter One of a new documentary series about the occult history of the medical industrial complex, created by David Whitehead.
Something is terribly wrong with our world. Deep down I am sure you feel it or you would not be watching a series like this. So strap yourself in. It is time we learn about and explore one of the world’s most ancient and most powerful cults, that I refer to as “the cult of the medics”
Learn More@ https://cultofthemedics.com/
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